INGRAM — The Ingram City Council proposed a tax rate of $0.4903 per $100 of taxable valuation. The council voted on the proposed rate during it’s Tuesday meeting. Current plans call for the city council to take a final vote on the matter, as well as the budget as a whole, at its Sept. 7 meeting after holding a public hearing.

Ingram Mayor Kathy Rider, during Tuesday’s meeting before the vote, said Councilmember Rocky Hawkins had concerns about the proposed rate in the wake of the increase in property values this year — 9.5% countywide, according to the appraisal district. Hawkins was absent due to illness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.