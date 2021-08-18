INGRAM — The Ingram City Council proposed a tax rate of $0.4903 per $100 of taxable valuation. The council voted on the proposed rate during it’s Tuesday meeting. Current plans call for the city council to take a final vote on the matter, as well as the budget as a whole, at its Sept. 7 meeting after holding a public hearing.
Ingram Mayor Kathy Rider, during Tuesday’s meeting before the vote, said Councilmember Rocky Hawkins had concerns about the proposed rate in the wake of the increase in property values this year — 9.5% countywide, according to the appraisal district. Hawkins was absent due to illness.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
