A 23-year-old Haltom City man was in the county jail Monday on accusation of violating probation on a three-year-old robbery conviction.
Adam James Rainey, jailed Dec. 19, appeared before Judge Stephen B. Ables on Jan. 19, 2017, and was given a chance to avoid a felony conviction. He had pleaded guilty to committing a robbery on May 17, 2016. The details of that incident were not immediately available. Ables put Rainey on a 10-year, deferred adjudication probation sentence, fined him $500 and assessed $353 in court costs, according to county records.
Rainey pleaded true to violating probation in March 2018 and was allowed by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson to continue on probation provided he went to a lockdown drug/alcohol addiction treatment facility run by the prison system.
County records indicate Rainey was in the facility from April 2018 to March 2019. Although he was discharged from the facility, it wasn’t immediately clear whether he successfully completed the program. He got in trouble for fighting in the facility in July 2018, missed some treatment days, and that month was rated as being below average in program participation and compliance, according to records.
“Client reports he has a good relationship with his family,” states the July 2018 report from the facility. “He reports that he communicates with family via phone and letter.”
Rainey attended the juvenile probation golfing program in 2013, when he was 17.
