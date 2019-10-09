A 40-year-old Comfort man was in the Kerr County jail Tuesday on suspicion of arson.
Eduardo Guadalupe Moreno Hernandez was booked Saturday and held on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Eli Garcia declined to comment on the case. More information will be released when available.
Hernandez has been jailed nine times in Kerr County since 2000 on accusations of vandalism, public intoxication, bail jumping, evading arrest, accident involving damage, possessing a prohibited weapon, driving without insurance and driving without a valid license.
Hernandez served jail time last year on some of the charges. His arson charge is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
