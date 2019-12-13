During the roughly half a year since its launch, the City of Kerrville's official mobile app has been downloaded by 777 people and has opened the doors to almost 300 new resident complaints.
The City of Kerrville app, available for Apple iOS and Android mobile devices, is an opportunity to access general city information, report concerns, pay bills and look at city news, according to public information officer Stuart Cunyus.
"This app makes it easier than ever for citizens to stay connected, informed and up-to-date with the City of Kerrville with just a few taps," Cunyus said.
The main goal of the app was to increase engagement with the residents of Kerrville, Cunyus said. Designed in-house, the initial cost to launch and one year of service amounted to $6,000. The annual maintenance fee is $3,500. These funds come out of the information technology portion of the general fund.
"The app was developed to provide citizens with another way to interact with the city of Kerrville, and to give those citizens the ability to access key city information and social media applications in a timely fashion through a mobile device," Cunyus said.
As of Dec. 3, 287 issues have been reported through the app, 272 of which have been resolved, nine canceled, two still in the process of being investigated and four new, Cunyus said. These complaints have a broad range of topics, from general inquiry to street maintenance and trash.
The Kerrville Daily Times asked Facebook what their thoughts were on the app. Of the 10 people who responded, the majority said they weren't aware of the app, despite it being used by what amounts to 3% of the city's population.
"Theres a city of kerrville app?! What!" commented one Ashley Washington.
Others also said they don't really need it day-to-day, such as Ellen Bolton.
"I have never used it since I didn't know there was a City of Kerrville App," Bolton wrote on Facebook. "I usually go to the website if I need something."
The city has the intention of evaluating the app on an ongoing basis to make more improvements as they come up, Cunyus said.
In the future, the city plans to add more public safety resources, such as MyCivicApps, which offers daily bulletins, crime tips, most wanted and missing persons information and non-emergency reporting.
"These updates will be driven by citizen feedback and ideas," Cunyus said.
