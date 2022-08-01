Collection boxes around the Ingram area collect school supplies for Ingram, Hunt and Divide students. This box is located in the Security State Bank, 3241 Junction Highway, or donations can be taken to the West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce office, 3186 Junction Highway.
INGRAM — The West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a school supply drive benefiting students in Ingram, Hunt and Divide school districts. They will also donate a cash amount to each school for additional supplies.
The drive runs from July 19 to Sept. 16, since many times school supplies are short during the first weeks of school, according to Karen Taylor, executive director for the chamber.
