Ever wondered what archaeologists do when they are on a site or how evidence is gathered, collected and recorded? How are field operations conducted?
Francois Wilson, an avocational archaeologist, will speak on those subjects and many more at the archaeology talk at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7, in the large meeting room downstairs. Photos of dig sites will be on display. The public is invited, and the event is free.
