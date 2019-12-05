Ingram has a new municipal prosecutor after a meeting on Tuesday during which the City Council voted 3-1 to hire a firm from San Antonio.
The opposing vote came from council member Claud Jordan, who said he would like to hire someone closer to home.
“They’re driving all the way from San Antonio on tax dollar money,” Jordan said. “We can’t find somebody locally that can take care of it? I’m sure we could.”
The firm, Denton, Navarro, Rocha, Bernal & Zech P.C., isn’t new to Ingram, as the city attorney works out of the firm. That’s why Mayor Brandon Rowan is in support of the new prosecutor.
“Instead of having multiple attorneys that aren’t all on the same page, it’s nice to have one firm that knows what’s going on throughout the entire city,” Rowan said.
Rowan added that while he is in support of the new prosecutor, he did not vote, because it’s customary for him not to vote unless the council needs a tie breaker.
Hiring a new full-time municipal court prosecutor was spurred on by the resignation of the former prosecutor several months ago, said City Administrator Mark Bosma. He thinks the firm is a good fit because it specializes in municipal court.
