A flurry of fun and fur filled the air at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Friday as the San Antonio Kennel Club and the Greater Kerrville Kennel Club continued their third day of shows for the Hill Country Cluster of Dog Shows.
Following Wednesday’s Brittany Specialties and Thursday’s all breed shows, Friday held all-breed shows and the Trinity Valley Belgian sheepdog specialty show.
Lisa Leffingwell and Fairyn, the Belgian sheepdog
Lisa Leffingwell of Dallas brought Fairyn, a Belgian sheepdog, to compete in one of only two Belgian sheepdog specialty shows in the state.
“We have a club that’s based out of Dallas, Trinity Valley Belgian Sheepdog Club, and we have two specialty shows a year and usually they’re in Texas,” Leffingwell said.
The other specialty show is in Glen Rose and happened this January. This is the only other Belgian sheepdog specialty in the state. Leffingway said she typically shows Fairyn in all-breed shows and competes around one weekend a month.
“Sadly. they’re (Belgian sheepdog specialties) pretty rare, so you don’t see too many. You see a lot in the Texas areas as compared to other areas of the country, but not as many as you used to.”
When asked about travel, Leffingwell explained it was a treat for her and Fairyn.
“Ohio is the farthest I’ve traveled with him, but I had a dog once that I flew to Alaska,” Leffingwell said. “It’s fun. If you work like I do, it’s fun to have a whole weekend where you do nothing but spend time with your dog. They like it too — they know it’s special.”
Mendy Gleason and her Shetland sheepdogs
Although some dogs won’t compete in a specialty this week, the all-breed shows are full of competitors such as Houston’s Mendy Gleason and her Shetland sheepdogs, more commonly known as shelties.
Gleason brought Roddie, Kendal, Joey and Ari. Ari and Roddie belong to her personally. Roddie, at a young seven months, won best of breed Thursday. Gleason also said Joey has been a champion show dog for the past two years and is competing now for number one points in her breed.
Gleason has traveled as far as Oregan, Albany and Virginia Beach to show the Shetland sheepdogs. She shows about two to three weekends each month.
According to Gleason, accommodations are the most challenging part of traveling with dogs, but she’s found Kerrville to be enjoyable.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Gleason said. “And I would come back every year — I love this show. This is my fourth year in a row.”
Jayce Galvez and the goldens
Showing in the all-breed shows and preparing for Saturday’s concurrent specialty for golden retrievers was New Braunfels’ Jayce Galvez.
Galvez isn’t showing her own golden retrievers, although she has two 8-year-old golden retrievers herself, but she forms a bond with each one she works with.
“Everybody has different buttons you have to figure out,” Galvez said.
Galvez shows golden retrievers every weekend as her full-time job. Her grandmother raised golden retrievers for 30 years, so the breed runs in the family.
“They’re just one of the most popular breeds,” Galvez said. “Personally, it’s just where my heart is.”
Carol Abernathy and Deli, the golden retriever
Laying down peacefully with her yellow tennis ball was Deli, the golden retriever. Abernathy brought Deli, also known as Rycroft’s Fresh out of the Box, from Sweetwater.
Traveling is no hassle for Abernathy and Deli, thanks to their motorhome.
“We have all the creature comforts of home,” Abernathy said with a laugh
They’ve gone as far as Philadelphia to show and even the Westminster show in New York as spectators.
Abernathy praised golden retrievers as great family dogs with only one caveat.
“You have to be willing to Swiffer daily,” she said.
The weekend shows
The Hill Country Cluster of Dog Shows will continue through Sunday, 8 a.m.-
5 p.m. each day at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
Saturday includes a Meet the Breed event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will also be another all-breed show and four specialty shows for German shorthaired pointers, basset hounds, pugs and golden retrievers. Saturday and Sunday also bring Good Citizen and Trick Dog trials. Lastly, Sunday has one more all-breed show.
