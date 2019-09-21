Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Ken Cordier spent more than six years as a prisoner of the North Vietnamese. It was a time spent harshly — torture, beatings, depravation — until he was released in 1973.
“Going from being a hotshot fighter pilot flying combat to being in a prisoner situation is just the most fundamental change of state that you can imagine,” said Cordier, who now lives in Dallas. “It’s drastic and really hard to get your mind around.”
Cordier visited the local chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, a veterans service organization, during their monthly meeting to talk about his experiences as a POW in observance of Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day, which falls on the third Friday in September.
Cordier became a POW when his F-4C fighter plane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile on his 176th combat mission in December 1966. He was quickly captured by local villagers and held for the Vietnamese army to pick him up.
“I didn’t have time to reflect and think about it,” Cordier said. “It all happened so fast. I just reacted with my training.”
After being taken to a prison in Hanoi, Cordier was interrogated and tortured when he would not answer the interrogators’ questions, he said. Periodic interrogations, torture and beatings continued for much of his captivity.
When he wasn’t being interrogated, Cordier spent his time in a small cell with no ventilation, lit by a single bulb that was never turned off. He had a single blanket and mosquito net and slept on wooden boards, sans mattress.
“The windows were bricked up so that we couldn’t see out, which made the rooms even hotter,” Cordier said, adding that the climate in the area was hot and humid, much like Houston.
There was a speaker in the cell that played a propaganda broadcast twice a day, Cordier said. Prisoners were fed two meals of rice and soup a day. The soup varied by season, but always contained a vegetable that was boiled until it was slimy.
Prisoners were not allowed to communicate with each other. If the guards caught them talking to their cellmate, they would be beaten. Cordier said the prisoners found a way around the guards by tapping a special code they had learned in survival school on the walls when the guards took their noon siesta.
“We talked about everything,” Cordier said. “The first thing was to memorize the names of everybody we came in contact with. We wanted to be prepared when we eventually got released so we could account for everybody.”
Things improved after Ho Chi Minh died in September 1969, Cordier said. Food was better, and prisoners could talk to each other without punishment. The prisoners organized an education program to pass the time.
Each prisoner would teach a class covering a topic from his background — Cordier taught about history and lighter-than-air aviation, which he knew a lot about from his father’s work. They had no books and had to use toilet paper to take notes.
“We were able to speak in a normal voice,” Cordier said. “Time went by a lot faster, because it was interesting to sit in on these lectures. It gave the guys something to do, to organize slots and put together a lesson plan.”
When the Paris Peace Accords were signed in late January 1973, the prisoners were told that the war was over, and they were going home.
Cordier was released on Mar. 4, 1973, and flown to an Air Force base in the Philippines. After a few days of debriefings, medical evaluations, good food and the first hot shower in more than six years, he returned to the United States.
For more about MOWW, call Col. Norm Wells at 830-895-0788.
