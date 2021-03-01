Entities in the Kerr County area are asking residents, business owners and farmers and ranchers to complete surveys to help determine damage caused by Winter Storm Uri earlier this month. The severe icy conditions impacted the entirety of the Hill Country, and some in Mountain Home and Harper areas are still without working utilities.
Kerr Economic Development Corporation is gathering information from residents and businesses, stating the information will help it “communicate and provide much needed assistance” to those affected, a press release read. The survey is estimated to take about 4 minutes and can be completed online athttps://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M7TP93G.
