Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 18 in two locations across Kerrville and Kerr County. In Kerrville, the Hill Country Youth Event Center, located at 3785 Texas Hwy 27, and in Ingram at the Kerr County Courthouse Annex in Ingram, 3350 Junction Highway.
Early in-person voting for the Nov. 2 State Constitutional Amendment election will begin Monday, Oct. 18, and Kerr County voters will have the opportunity to cast ballots on eight propositions. Some residents in the vicinity of Center Point and Hunt will also vote for or against the establishment of a new emergency service district in their area of the county.
Early voting locations are at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27 in Kerrville, or at the Kerr County Courthouse Annex in Ingram, 3350 Junction Highway. An important change is that early voting that was to be at the Ingram Independent School District administration building at 510 College St. in Ingram and has been changed to the Kerr County Annex building, according to Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves.
