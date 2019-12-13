Kerrville's Adult Soccer League season is coming up fast and registration is open for those interested in participating.
The league, organized by the City of Kerrville's parks and recreation department, is designed for people of 18 years or older, but 16 year olds can play with a parent waiver. Anyone can play regardless of gender. Rosters will be capped at 13 players.
A minimum of five teams is needed to begin a league. Games are formatted to have eight people on each team, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the end of the season.
Those that are interested in playing but do not have a team can contact the parks and recreation department at 830-257-7300 to be considered for pickup by one of the established teams, but it is not a guarantee.
The city is also looking for referees. Referees are paid $15 per game with as many as six games per week. No license is required, but it is highly preferred, according to a press release.
Soccer packets including the by-laws and waivers are available for pickup at the parks and recreation department administration building in Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway, or at kerrvilletx.gov. The team entry fee is $350 and is due by Dec. 20.
The league starts Jan. 7 at the Loop 534 Sports Fields. A mandatory captain’s meeting will be held on Jan. 3, 5:30 p.m. at the parks and recreation administration building. Teams must have representation at the meeting, with a maximum of two reps per team.
For more information, email recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or visit kerrvilletx.gov/1190/Adult-Soccer.
