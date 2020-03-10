Alan Cone will teach valuable defensive driving skills and provide a refresher for the rules of the road in upcoming AARP Smart Driver Course classes.
“Since 1979, the course has helped over 14 million drivers learn proven safety strategies and tips for how to adapt one’s driving to compensate for physical and cognitive changes that may come with aging,” according to Cone. “Check with your carrier to find out if you qualify for an automobile insurance discount by completing the course.”
The cost of the class is $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-AARP members.
There are three upcoming sessions in March.
On Wednesday, March 11, a class will be offered from 11:59 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Red Cross, 333 Earl Garrett St., and on Thursday, March 19, a class will be offered from 11:59 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Center for Fitness, 1407 Water St. To register
for one of these classes, contact instructor Cone at 830-890-5815.
A class also is slated in Fredericksburg, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Golden Hub Community Center, 1009 N. Lincoln St. To register for that class, call the center at 830-799-7131.
For more information about the AARP Smart Driver Course, contact Cone at 830-890-5815.
