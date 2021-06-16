County officials indicated this week they intend to repair Ranchero Road regardless of whether federal disaster relief funds are available to assist.

The damage to a 2.6-mile portion of roadway caused by Winter Storm Uri is estimated at $1.3 million and officials have requested FEMA provide $680,000 in funding assistance, according to a staff report provided to the commissioners court by the Kerr County Engineering Department.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.