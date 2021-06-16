County officials indicated this week they intend to repair Ranchero Road regardless of whether federal disaster relief funds are available to assist.
The damage to a 2.6-mile portion of roadway caused by Winter Storm Uri is estimated at $1.3 million and officials have requested FEMA provide $680,000 in funding assistance, according toa staff reportprovided to the commissioners court by the Kerr County Engineering Department.
Complaints about pedestrian safety along the single, narrow sidewalk next to northbound traffic on the Sidney Baker bridge have raised interest in the possibility of giving the path a slight facelift. At the May 4 city council meeting, council members announced they are seeking funds to widen the sidewalk and narrow the vehicle lanes.
