Nic Taulai named his Brittany dog Repeat, because he reminds Taulai of Repeat’s sire.
“He looked exactly like his dad — he walks like his dad, runs like his dad, talks like his dad,” said Taulai, of San Antonio.
Taulai and Repeat came to Kerrville for the Hill Country Cluster of Dog Shows this weekend. While Repeat didn’t win anything during the Brittany specialty show on Wednesday, Taulai said he’s proud of him.
“Any time you get to spend away from work and play with your dog is a great day,” Taulai said.
Another person showing Brittanys was Martin Veilleux, of Austin. He said it’s a great breed.
“They are the most renowned dog for being what’s called the ‘duel dog,’ which means they could go in a show and the same dog could compete in the field,” Veilleux said. “Plus they’re very sweet, too. Very energetic. They like to sit on your lap.”
But the dog shows this weekend aren’t just for Brittany dogs. Several people were present Wednesday getting their dogs ready for mixed breed shows coming up in the next few days.
For Kerrville’s own Linda Ferris, participating in a dog show is all about forming a special bond between dog and human.
“The camaraderie with your dog, the special bond that you have between you and your animal (is my favorite part),” Ferris said. “This is just something else for you to do with them. They love it too.”
She shows a rare breed called an affenpinscher, which is a small dog also known as a “monkey dog” because it has a monkey-like face.
The show brings in people from all over. One Bevery Duerst came all the way from Wisconsin, though she likes to spend winters in Texas. She brought a poodle named Purl who is just newly eligible for a dog show championship at 6 months old.
“She isn’t afraid of anything,” Duerst said. “I’ve not found a thing she’s afraid of. She’s just a natural of stacking and moving. She’s a pretty little dog. I think she’ll finish quickly.”
The dog show events continue through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
Today and Friday will feature all-breed shows. Friday will include a valley Belgian sheepdog specialty show.
Saturday includes a Meet the Breed event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will also be another all-breed show, a National Owner-Handled series and four specialty shows for German shorthaired pointers, basset hounds, pugs and golden retrievers.
Saturday and Sunday also bring Good Citizen and Trick Dog trials. Lastly, Sunday has one more all-breed show.
