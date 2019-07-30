The defense attorney for Kevin Franke will ask a district court judge on Aug. 14 to dismiss murder indictments against Franke, who is charged in the 2017 hot-car deaths of two children.
Richard Ellison, a Kerrville attorney who is representing Franke, said 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams will consider the motion to dismiss the murder indictments during a 9 a.m. hearing at the Gillespie County Courthouse on Aug. 14.
Franke, who was 16 when the girls’ died in June 2017, slept in the car with the girls and reportedly left the vehicle after rolling up the windows and turning off the car.
Temperatures in the area that day reached 85.6 degrees by the time the girls were removed from the car. The temperature inside the car would have been about 119 degrees, according to a vehicle interior temperature scale formulated by the San Francisco University Department of Geosciences.
In a document filed last week with the court, Ellison took exception to the following statement in one of the indictments: “ ... and the defendant did not voluntarily deliver the child to a designated emergency infant care facility ...”
Ellison argued that failure to act to save human life cannot form the basis for felony murder, citing a Texas Criminal Court of Appeals case from 2014 as precedent.
“The felony murder statute makes clear that an ‘act clearly dangerous to human life’ must be the cause of death of the victim,” states Ellison’s filing. “An ‘act’ is a voluntary or involuntary bodily movement, while (an) omission is a ‘failure to act.’”
Ellison argued a mother’s failure to feed or hydrate a child could not support a felony murder conviction.
The children’s mother, Amanda Hawkins, was sentenced last year to 40 years in prison in the death of Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Renae Overgard-Eddy, 2. She was convicted of two counts of child endangerment and two counts of injury to a child, all second degree felonies each punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Franke has several felony charges stemming from the incident: two counts of murder, two counts of manslaughter, two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child and two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.
Franke is facing a Sept. 30 jury trial in Boerne.
Prosecutors argued for a change of venue out of Kerrville because of sympathetic posts about Franke on the Daily Times’ website and on social media.
(1) comment
I have been the most frequent commenter in the history of the KDT. Through these many comments, I have portrayed an alternative version of Kerr County politics. Based on this alternative view, I have made numerous predictions. To date I have a 100% success rate, so I must be getting something right. Today my crystal ball tells me that Willke will not get a murder conviction in the Kevin Franke case. This is serious, serious business, and when we charge an individual with murder, we must get it right. Ortiz/Cavasos/Wilke got it wrong in the Deron Belford rape case, which went all the way to trial, where Deron was acquitted in short order, and she has it wrong in the Kevin Franke case.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.