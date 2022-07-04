Ingram City Park is the site of garbage collection July 23, according to city code enforcement officer Stuart Gross. Three dumpsters will be in the park for all types of garbage, including household appliances, brush and yard debris and electronic devices.
INGRAM — The city of Ingram has announced a clean-up day, where residents can bring all sorts of garbage and drop it off, all free of charge. This event will take place starting at 9 a.m., Saturday, July 23, at the Ingram Event Grounds, behind the volunteer fire station, 210 Texas 39.
“It’s kinda strange, asking for people’s garbage, '' said Stuart Gross, new code compliance officer for the city of Ingram. “We want to make it as easy as possible for our residents to get rid of their refuse, and the event is free.”
