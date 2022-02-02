A notice from the Kerrville Independent School District issued Wednesday afternoon announced all KISD schools and administrative offices will be closed today, Thursday, Feb. 3, due to the threat of severe weather sweeping into the area late Wednesday.
Since it is an extended weather event, road conditions may be impacted into Friday. The district will be in close contact with Kerr County Emergency Management Operations and the city of Kerrville to monitor road conditions throughout the day on Thursday, a spokesperson for the district said in a statement.
