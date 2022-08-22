Jarrett Jachade, chief financial officer and assistant superintendent for business services, addresses the school board trustees, presenting the 2023 annual budget and the 2023 tax rate. This year’s tax rate was set at 1.0346, a reduction of .17 from the 2022 tax rate of 1.052.
The Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees voted unanimously to approve the 2023 budget and the tax rate. There were no public speakers during the open hearing portion of the meeting.
The 2022-2023 school was adopted at $44,933,000, comprising 71% local property taxes, 25% money from the State of Texas and 4% monies from the federal government. It is a balanced budget, meaning expenditures match income for a zero balance.
