Kerrville is donated two bronze sculptures from LD Brinkman Corp

Posing with Kathleen Brinkman, who donated the bronze sculpture, “Thanks for the Rain,” by Joe Beeler, city council members examine the bronze before it is moved to its new home by the Heart of the Hill Heritage Center, 529 Water St. From left in front row is Councilwoman Judy Eychner, Brinkman and Councilwoman Brenda Hughes. In the back row, from left, is Councilman Roman Garcia, Councilwoman Kim Clarkson and Mayor Bill Blackburn.

 Courtesy

The city of Kerrville recently accepted the donation of two bronze sculptures from the L.D. Brinkman estate, which was given by Kathleen Brinkman in honor of her late husband.

Both sculptures, including Joe Beeler’s “Thanks for the Rain,” and Fritz White’s “Winning the Iron Shirt,” are still on the recently sold Brinkman estate but will be moved soon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.