Kerrville is now designated as an “age-friendly community” and joins a nation-wide group of more than 500 other towns and cities and eight Texas communities with the same designation. The Senior Service Advisory Committee is responsible for getting the designation for Kerrville after a subcommittee researched requirements, then submitted an application to the American Association of Retired Persons. Two days later, on April 27, the committee received word of approval and the designation for Kerrville to be an AARP Age-Friendly Community. Waverly Jones, chairperson of the SSAC, announced the designation to the Kerrville City Council at their June 8 workshop session.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
