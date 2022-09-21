The Kerrville School Independent School District board voted to request a waiver for classroom size at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting. The request to allow classes to exceed the state’s 22:1 maximum size limit is due to a larger-than-expected enrollment this year, according to board sources.
The Kerrville School Independent School District board voted to request a waiver for classroom size at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting. The request to allow classes to exceed the state’s 22:1 maximum size limit is due to a larger-than-expected enrollment this year, according to board sources. Thirteen classes have exceeded the state limit.
Districts that exceed the class size limit can apply to the Texas Education Agency for an exception. Those exception requests may be granted by the commissioner for several reasons, including unanticipated growth, financial hardship, hurricane displacement or facility or teacher limitations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.