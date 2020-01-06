A 63-year-old man pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in Kerrville today and may face prison time.
Johnny Richard Ingram Sr., whose son was sentenced to prison in 2018 for possessing child porn, appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. this afternoon and pleaded guilty to possessing child porn.
The office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe recommended the man face concurrent sentences totaling three years in prison. Ingram received a charge for each image he possessed.
Johnny Richard Ingram Sr. and his son, Johnny Richard Ingram Jr. were arrested in May 2018 after the Attorney General Child Exploitation Unit discovered child porn being shared from a device linked to the Ingrams’ home in Kerrville, according to news reports. Investigators executed a search warrant and found child porn on multiple laptops at the residence, and both men admitted to downloading and saving child pornography.
Johnny Richard Ingram Jr., 41, is at the Garza East prison in Beeville, according to records maintained by the Texas Department of Corrections. He will be eligible for parole on Aug. 28, 2023, and his sentence will be discharged Aug. 27, 2028, according to the TDC records. He has served prison time before for convictions on two counts of indecency with a child and is a registered sex offender.
The images possessed by Johnny Richard Ingram Jr. were more extreme and deviant than those possessed by his father, as indicated by indictments.
A judge is expected to sentence Johnny Richard Ingram Sr. in the near future.
