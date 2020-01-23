Schreiner professor spends summer teaching in China

Teaching in China during the summer for the past several years offers Jeanette Cockroft, a 2016 recipient of a Fulbright Scholar Grant, just the spark she needs for the academic school year at Schreiner University, where she teaches a variety of classes in the small history department.
The Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program is an international educational exchange sponsored by the U.S. Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Participants are given the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research to contribute to finding solutions to international concerns.
“Chinese students know more about America and will ask different types of questions than my American students,” said Cockroft. “I find myself looking at material entirely differently and I am then able to work those ideas into my material here.”
Cockroft, associate professor of history and political science at Schreiner, first became fascinated with China as a high school student in 1966 living in a small town in Maine.
“I wasn’t on a university campus during the upheaval during the ’60s in the United States. The most radical thing that happened was girls could wear slacks in the winter and students had a place outside to smoke,” said Cockroft. “To see what kind of impact young people could have was so different than anything I knew.”
The Cultural Revolution in China began when Communist leader Mao Zedong called on the nation’s youth to revive the revolutionary spirit that had led to victory in the civil war 20 years earlier and the formation of the People’s Republic of China grabbed the young teen’s attention and shaped her academic and professional careers.
Now in her 18th year teaching history at Schreiner, Cockroft emphatically acknowledges the sociopolitical movement was a disastrous period in Chinese history and the 10 years of isolation and hyper-focus on politics were detrimental to the nation.
Cockroft has visited China multiple times throughout her academic career and, in 2019, she co-edited the book “Narrative Inquiries from Fulbright Lectures: Cross-Cultural Connections in Higher Education,” a collection of essays that explore the challenges and adventures faced by nine Fulbright lecturers in various parts of China during the 2016-17 academic year.
Her essay, “Teaching American Government in the People’s Republic of China” recounts her personal experiences at Southwest University in Chongqing, China, giving 21 lectures in 12 different cities, including a weekend in Mongolia.
“This was my first time teaching in Western China,” said Cockroft. “Life in Chongqing moved at a slower pace, and the people were warm and kind.”
Chongqing, known as the city of hills, fog and spicy food, is a growing modern port city of over 30 million residents, becoming increasingly popular among tourists for it’s thriving economy and ancient Chinese culture.
Cockroft’s Chinese students recognize the U.S. as both an adviser and a competitor, and the long historical relationship between the two countries makes it important for Cockroft’s students to remain knowledgeable about current American events.
However, her Schreiner students are not as interested in China; as an example, she cited their lack of interest in the ongoing anti-government protests in Hong Kong that have lasted for nearly a year and show no signs of slowing down.
Protesters in Hong Kong first took to the streets in June 2019 because of their growing concern of the erosion of civil liberties in Hong Kong, a former British colony that was promised a unique set of freedoms when Britain handed it back to China in 1997. One of the richest territories in Asia, activists’ fears have been compounded by economic issues, including soaring housing prices, income inequality and a decline of high-paying jobs.
“What happens in Hong Kong is so far away for my students here,” said Cockroft.
According to Cockroft, many of her students do not have an interest or the luxury of focusing on cultural or political revolutions, foreign or domestic, because their own life struggles take precedent.
“My students worry about their own lives and their own futures,” said Cockroft. “They worry about student loans and being able to afford houses and start families.”
As an undergraduate at the University Of Pennsylvania, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in East Asian Languages and Cultures, Cockroft recalls clearly that her own undergraduate tuition was $5,280 a semester. As a graduate student earning her doctoral degree in history at Texas A&M in the early 1990s, it cost her only $4 per credit hour. Today a full-time Schreiner undergraduate can expect to pay $29,500 for a full year of tuition.
“I tell them this is a reason to become politically active,” said Cockroft.
China’s universities have very little autonomy; they are tightly regulated by the central government, including audio and video monitoring, making Cockroft aware that there are topics that are off limits. But she said there is no shortage of things to talk about with her Chinese students. Most often students ask her why Americans hate China.
“I tell them they do not hate you,” said Cockroft. “They don’t know enough about you to hate you.”
Heading back to China this summer, Cockroft looks forward to learning more about current social and political issues, including the ongoing conflict in Hong Kong, from her Chinese colleagues — knowledge she will share with her Schreiner students.
