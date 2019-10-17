A 24-year-old man was due to be arraigned this week in Kerrville on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to court records filed last month, Bobby Alan Bradley was indicted on these charges by a 216th grand jury, which accused him of engaging in sexual contact with a girl younger than 14 years old during two periods, each at least 30 days in duration, in 2014 and 2018, respectively. He also was accused of engaging in sexual contact with a girl younger than six years old in 2018.
Bradley was due to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Kerr County Courthouse.
