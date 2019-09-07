With dire predictions that Hurricane Dorian would make a direct hit on Florida, seven linemen from Kerrville were sent to help the state brace for what would seem like an inevitable disaster.
Dorian, one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the Atlantic Coast, and which devastated the Bahamas, killing more than 20 people, missed most of the Florida coast. Instead, the powerful storm made a northwesterly track into the Carolinas.
As part of an emergency mutual aid agreement, a Kerrville Public Utility Board crew was sent to provide a helping hand. While they weren’t faced with the full ferocity of the storm, they were kept busy as Dorian’s high winds swept across Florida.
“Thank you to the (Kerrville Public Utility Board) crew for leaving your families to care for ours,” said Bonnie Lee of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, in a Facebook post.
It was in New Smyrna Beach, on Florida’s east coast, just north of Orlando and south of Daytona Beach, where the volunteer linemen worked in anticipation of the storm, said KPUB Marketing Manager Allison Bueché.
KPUB is a part of American Public Power Association, a network of roughly 2,000 utility boards across the nation that has a mutual-aid program in the case of disaster. Utility services from 20 states responded to 33 calls for aid in Florida.
“They will help each other in times of need if there’s a type of disaster or storm or catastrophe going on in their city where they’re predicting it would cause a large outage they wouldn’t be able to handle,” Bueché said. “This particular city in Florida had line workers from all across the country that came to help.”
The linemen left on Sunday and started the journey back home on Wednesday.
“This will be my first time answering a call out-of-state for mutual aid,” said KPUB Lineman Taylor Riley. “I’m hoping for the best for Florida after this storm, but I look forward to helping people in need with linemen from all over the country.”
This isn’t the first time KPUB responded to a disaster. Three disasters in the state of Texas and two in New Smyrna Beach, including Hurricane Dorian, have called for KPUB backup. The other Florida storm was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
“It’s a brotherhood in this line of work — no matter where you are from, at the end of the day, we’re all here to help people and restore someone’s power,” said KPUB Crew Leader David Burley, who responded to New Smyrna Beach in 2017. “The people there in New Smyrna Beach were above and beyond thankful to all of us for getting their power back on, and that makes the entire experience worth it.”
It’s also good to know how the KPUB team would react in a time of disaster if it were to ever happen in Kerrville, Bueché added.
“For the line workers, (the most meaningful thing) is just always the experiences of helping others and the ability to do it with people that are in the same type of work that they are all across the country,” Bueché said.
According to information from KPUB, the dispatch, food, board and pay for visiting line workers is usually coordinated by the public power utility asking for assistance. In this case, the Florida Department of Emergency Management got the bill.
For more information about the mutual aid program, visit PublicPower.org/MutualAid.
