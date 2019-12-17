The Kerrville Independent School District is planning to put on the market the existing 25-acre site of Hal Peterson Middle School along Sidney Baker Street early next year — potentially opening a prime tract for development.
KISD is building a new middle school campus, expected to open in 2021, across the street from Tivy High School on Loop 534, and that clears the way for the district to sell the old school, which also served as Tivy High for decades.
Walt Koenig, the president and CEO of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce and president of the Kerrville Economic Development Corporation, said that there is already substantial interest in the 25 acres of property.
“We’re here to support KISD find a buyer for that property,” Koenig said.
However, one member of the Board of Trustees, who were hearing the plan for the first, proposed retaining the property for a future school, because it’s on flat acreage.
“Should we consider keeping it?” asked Trustee Andree Hayes.
Superintendent Mark Foust said that could be a consideration if the board wants to keep the property. The district owns an additional 71 acres of property that could be developed for a school, Foust told the trustees.
With the addition of Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight, the Sidney Baker corridor is one of Kerrville’s hottest areas to develop. Koenig said he envisions the site as a mix of development from residential and commercial projects. Just how much the property is worth is unclear at the moment.
District Superintendent Mark Foust said the property could go on the market in the spring, and described it as a “lovely piece of property.”
Trustees also heard a promising report about improved math scores from its sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Heather Engstrom said the numbers look promising for students in algebra.
Engstrom also asked the Board to consider 19 new courses to be added to Tivy High School course catalog, to be phased in over the next few years.
The most popular are expected to be in robotics, cybersecurity and aviation. The courses will be offered under 10 different programs of study designed to give students a four year opportunity in a field of study considering career choices in the community.
The courses are part of the Texas state Career and Technical Education Programs which offer a sequence of courses that provides students with coherent and rigorous content that is aligned with challenging academic standards and relevant technical knowledge and skills needed to prepare for further education and careers in current or emerging professions.
“Adding this large amount of courses puts a huge emphasis on tech and readlines after high school, “ said Trustee Marty Lenard. “Maybe there’s an opportunity for a discussion on classes geared toward the student as a whole, not career and tech ready.”
