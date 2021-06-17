A church built in the 19th century that was damaged last month may be repaired in the near future.
On Monday, Kerr County Maintenance Director Shane Evans told the commissioners court he’d get a cost estimate for repairs to the roof of the old Union Church, 101 Travis St., which is owned by Kerr County on leased land from Schreiner University. Evans said the building sustained damage from wind in early May.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
