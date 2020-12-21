From left are Rotarian Nancy Riley, Doyle School Community Center facility manager Lois Shaw, Rotarians Drew Whitehead and Ray Buck, Doyle School Community Center community outreach coordinator Clifton Fifer Jr. and Rotarians Waverly Jones, Lew McCoy, Bart Stevens, Randy McClay, Taylor Finley, Danielle Brigatti, Mike Hunter and Frank Dunlap.
From left are Rotarian Lew McCoy, KSHVSC community relations director Caryn Talarico and Rotarians Kenneth O’Neal and Waverly Jones.
The Rotary Club of Kerrville - Morning (Morning Rotary) ended its work for the year by sharing the Christmas spirit with several organizations, including the Kerrville State Hospital, Christian Women’s Job Corps and the Doyle School Community Center.
After canceling its Christmas party this year, Morning Rotary opted to continue gift-giving with the Kerrville State Hospital Volunteer Services Council by providing gifts for 25 patients at the Kerrville State Hospital.
