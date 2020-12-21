The Rotary Club of Kerrville - Morning (Morning Rotary) ended its work for the year by sharing the Christmas spirit with several organizations, including the Kerrville State Hospital, Christian Women’s Job Corps and the Doyle School Community Center.

After canceling its Christmas party this year, Morning Rotary opted to continue gift-giving with the Kerrville State Hospital Volunteer Services Council by providing gifts for 25 patients at the Kerrville State Hospital.

