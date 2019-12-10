Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to develop an arrangement with a new nonprofit to alleviate staffing and space issues at the county animal control facility.
The county recently closed the facility on Saturdays, and officials at today’s commissioners court meeting said it’s not feasible to reopen it without hiring additional staff.
The facility’s director, Reagan Givens, submitted information to commissioners indicating that reopening the facility on Saturdays would cost $12,000 to $24,000 a year, depending on staffing options. As of late November, the animal services office, which has 13 employees, had accrued 99.53 hours of comp time, according to county staff.
“We’re short-staffed and about to be more short-staffed,” Givens told commissioners.
Givens suggested that instead of hiring more staff, the county could ask Kerrville Pets Alive to assist using its new travel trailer, which can hold 45 cats and dogs. The trailer could take in animals from the facility each weekend and travel throughout the county helping to re-home pets.
Commissioners also moved to develop a way to allow volunteers to visit the animal control facility on weekends when county staff are available.
“I think this is a great start, guys,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.
Representatives of Kerrville Pets Alive didn’t exactly all leap at the opportunity. The group’s president, Karen Guerriero, cautiously indicated she’d want to have an agreement that clearly states the responsibilities of all parties. Another Kerrville Pets Alive member asked why the county, with its multi-million-dollar budget, couldn’t just staff the animal shelter on weekends.
“You mean with the $2.7 million deficit budget that we can’t pay for?” responded Kelly.
Commissioners praised the nonprofit for its work in forming and being willing to help out the county in such a small amount of time. The nonprofit is just a few weeks old.
“Hats off to you,” Kelly said.
In another matter, commissioners held off on considering the approval of property tax rebates for a proposed 60-unit, senior-only apartment complex at Thompson Drive and James Road.
“The County Attorney advised us this is premature at this point,” said Kelly as he announced the tabling of the measure.
The proposed 381 economic development agreement calls for The Landing Senior Living LLC to receive rebates for five years from the county of 80 percent of the ad valorem taxes the county collects related to the improvements on the property. The LLC is an investor-owned affiliate of the MacDonald Companies, a locally owned company. The LLC is under contract to purchase the 6 acres for the development, according to documents submitted to commissioners.
According to a report by the National Association of Home Builders, the development is expected to provide one-year benefits to the local economy including $7.97 million in local income, $693,000 in taxes and other revenue for local governments; and 115 local jobs. Additional, recurring annual effects of The Landing include, according to the report, $1.64 million in local income, 28 jobs and $258,000 in taxes and other revenue for local governments.
The report, which includes further details, can be found below the commissioners’ agenda at https://bit.ly/367roma
