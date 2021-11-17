The Ultimate Gift of Life Foundation is selling miniature Christmas trees to raise funds for organ donor recipients. The two- to three-foot trees are available at Grape Juice, 623 Water Street, Thursday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 20. All trees are fully decorated and lighted.
Trees will be on display starting at 4 p.m. today and will be available for sale until they are sold out or the restaurant closes Saturday evening.
