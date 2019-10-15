A local Republican group is inviting residents to a luncheon featuring a presentation from a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and expert on terrorism.
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey F. Addicott will be the guest speaker at a luncheon that starts at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, 2033 Sidney Baker St. The event is sponsored by the Hill Country Republican Club. Registration online is $14 for non-club members and $12 for members. Otherwise, entry will be $16 for all at the door. Oct. 20. Lunch includes soup and salad bar.
Addicott is a full professor of law and directs the Warrior Defense Project at St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio. According to the university, he lectures and participates in professional and academic organizations both in the United States and abroad, testifies before Congress on a variety of legal issues, and he’s a contributor to national and international news media outlets such as Foxnews, MSNBC, OAN, CNN, BBC, the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and others.
Addicott has published more than 60 books, articles and monographs on a variety of legal and policy issues, according to the university.
Addicott was an active duty Army officer in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for 20 years and served in senior legal positions in Germany, Korea, Panama and throughout the U.S. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, named the Army Judge Advocate of the Year and honored as a co-recipient of the American Bar Association’s Hodson Award.
Those who want to attend the Oct. 21 luncheon can register in advance at https://bit.ly/33y7q2z or by calling 830-890-1668. For those who wish to register in advance, reservations must be received before 3 p.m.
