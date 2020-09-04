The City of Kerrville held a ribbon cutting Friday for the latest extension of the popular River Trail. The newest segment runs from G Street to the Schreiner University campus. On hand for the event were, from left: Deputy City Manager EA Hoppe; City Councilmembers Kim Clarkson and Gary Cochrane; Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick; Mayor Bill Blackburn; City Councilmember Judy Eychner; Economic Improvement Corporation President Greg Richards; Parks and Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle; Schreiner University Dean of Students and City of Kerrville Parks Advisory Board member Charles M. Hueber; and City Manager Mark McDaniel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.