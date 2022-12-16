 After nearly seven years, Mark Foust, superintendent of Kerrville Independent School District, is leaving for a position with the Northwest School District near Fort Worth, pending a state-mandated 21-day waiting period.

Foust has been the superintendent in Kerrville through the COVID-19 pandemic and oversaw many changes in the district, including the building of a new middle school, threats of violence at the high school and the death of a varsity football player last year.

