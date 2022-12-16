Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Mark Foust, left, shares a few words with teachers from Hal Peterson Middle School, Katie Dalglish, center, and Amanda Baehre, at a reception for Foust on Thursday at the school district boardroom. Foust has resigned his position with the district to take another in the Fort Worth area.
More than 25 people gather at the boardroom at the Kerrville Independent School District administrative offices Thursday to bid Mark Foust farewell. He has accepted a position with a school district in the Fort Worth area. His last day was Friday.
Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Mark Foust, left, shares a few words with teachers from Hal Peterson Middle School, Katie Dalglish, center, and Amanda Baehre, at a reception for Foust on Thursday at the school district boardroom. Foust has resigned his position with the district to take another in the Fort Worth area.
Roger Mathews
After nearly seven years, Mark Foust, superintendent of Kerrville Independent School District, is leaving for a position with the Northwest School District near Fort Worth, pending a state-mandated 21-day waiting period.
Foust has been the superintendent in Kerrville through the COVID-19 pandemic and oversaw many changes in the district, including the building of a new middle school, threats of violence at the high school and the death of a varsity football player last year.
