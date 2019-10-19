A 20-year-old Kerrville man was jailed recently on accusations of possessing psychedelic mushrooms, cannabis, LSD and THC.
Johnathan Allen-Noble arrested after the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office received information indicating that he was selling marijuana products in the area, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Deputies from the Patrol and Narcotics divisions executed a search warrant at Allen-Noble’s home in the 700 block of Johnson Drive at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 11 and found about 15 ounces of marijuana, more than 750 grams of THC, about 6 grams of pcilocybin, three “abuse units” of LSD, three handguns and $2,813, according to the press release.
Allen-Noble was then arrested and the sheriff’s office forwarded to prosecutors three felony charges: possession of 4-400 grams of a penalty group 2 controlled substance with intent to deliver, a first degree felony; possession of 1-4 grams of a penalty group 2 controlled substance, a third degree felony; and possession of 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana, astate jail felony.
Allen-Noble was jailed and released the next day on bonds totaling $75,000.
