The annual Downtown Christmas Walk, hosted by the Kerrville Ministerial Alliance, is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The event is a unique night of Christmas services in five downtown Kerrville churches.
At each location, the host church invites a guest minister to preach on a different dimension of the Christmas story, accompanied by Christmas music. After a brief 20-minute service at each location, participants walk together along lighted sidewalks to the next church location.
“The Downtown Christmas Walk is a beautiful expression of the growing unity between many churches and ministries here in Kerr County, and it’s a perfect way to usher in the Advent season,” said Pastor David Danielson, who has served as leader of Kerr Ministerial Alliance for several years.
The walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, at the corner of Washington and Barnett streets. First Assembly of God, at Jefferson and Washington streets, will host the second service at 6 p.m.
The third location will be First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Jefferson and Washington, at 6:30 p.m. The fourth location will be Notre Dame Catholic Church, on Water Street between Washington and Tivy streets, at 7 p.m. The final location will be St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, at Main and Tivy streets, with the service beginning at 7:30 p.m.
“It is truly a one-of-a-kind Hill Country holiday experience for every participant,” Danielson said.
Love offerings will be accepted and will benefit the Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul and Christian Assistance Ministry.
