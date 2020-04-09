A 38-year-old Kerrville woman was jailed April 8 on suspicion of felony drug possession.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Delilah Lee Espinoza that day and accused her of possessing less than 1 gram of a substance in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. Espinoza was released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Espinoza has been jailed three times in Kerr County since 2006.
She was convicted of writing a bad check to KPUB for electric service in the amount of $352.53 in 2006, according to court records, and was fined $289.
