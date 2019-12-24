A Kerrville man was in the county jail Monday on accusations of possessing illegal drugs and carrying a weapon while publicly intoxicated to a dangerous degree.
County records indicate Phillip Jacob Leitch was arrested Sunday by a Kerrville police officer who accused him of public intoxication, possessing less than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon, all misdemeanors. He also was accused of possessing less than 1 gram of a penalty group 2 drug, a state jail felony. The alleged penalty group 2 drug could be magic mushrooms, DMT, mescaline, THC or a host of other substances. The alleged penalty group 3 drug could be a prescription-type stimulants or depressants, salvia divinorum or others.
Letich was being held on bonds totaling $8,000. No further information was immediately available.
