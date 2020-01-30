The Kerrville City Council approved on Tuesday the city’s first long-range water plan that is meant to address water access over the next 100 years. With it comes the potential for a new groundwater well.
Kerrville uses about 1.316 billion gallons of water per year. That number is expected to rise to 1.876 billion gallons per year by 2050 and 2.604 billion by 2120.
“Water is probably the most important thing,” said Kerrville resident Clayson Lambert at Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s resonating all over the country, but especially in the Hill Country of Texas.”
The plan identifies recommended water supply strategies, such as
increased conservation, a new local groundwater well, a remote groundwater well and evaluation of water rights.
“We do conservation every year,” said Director of Public Works Stuart Barron. “We’ve done low-flow toilets, low-flow shower heads; we’re trying to educate people on native grasses and irrigation and things of that nature. We’ve always done that.”
The city is also making an effort to explore water available in the
nearby Ellenberger Aquifer through an agreement with the Head-waters Groundwater Conservation District.
Through a recent study involving experts in geology, water resources and engineering, the Ellenberger Aquifer was found to be a potentially good source of water.
A contract the city signed in September with HGCD stipulates that the city would drill the well, which sits on city property, at first, and then HGCD would take over drilling.
“We’ve gone through a lot of design iterations, and we cannot find a good way to limit the water from the lower Trinity and Ellenberger,” Barron said. “There’s no good way to seal them off where you can do testing without one interfering with the other.”
The new agreement allows the HGCD authority to do all the drilling.
HGCD will pay all expenses, but if the well produces 700 gallons of water per minute or more on average over a 36-hour period, then the city will take over the well and reimburse HGCD.
If the well does not make enough water, then the city could still elect to accept the well and pay for half of the costs of building it.
If the city doesn't take the well, HGCD can still use the well for 25 years on the city’s property.
“They’re very interested in finding the Ellenberger,” Barron said. “It’s a win-win. If they drill a well and it produces a lot of water, we get a great well. If it doesn’t, they get to monitor the Ellenberger.”
Construction of the Ellenberger Well will occur before or on June 1 and will take about a year to complete.
