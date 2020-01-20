Two teens were jailed recently on accusations of felony drug possession.
Italia Nauja Wisdom Jones, 17, of Kerrville, was jailed Sunday by a Kerrville police officer and released the next day on personal recognizance bonds, according to county records. She was accused of possessing less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, a state jail felony. She also was accused of class C misdemeanor theft.
If she doesn’t show up to court, she could be arrested and have to pay $3,250, records indicate.
Drugs in penalty group 1 include cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
In Texas, people age 17 and older are handled in the adult court system.
In an unrelated case, 18-year-old Andy Alexander Segura, of Kerrville, was accused of possessing a controlled substance in penalty group 2, which includes dozens of drugs, such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT and forms of THC.
Segura was arrested Friday by a Kerrville police officer and released the following day on a personal recognizance bond, according to court records. If he doesn’t show up to court, he could be arrested and have to pay $5,000, records indicate.
