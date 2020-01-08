A 19-year-old Kerrville man has been accused of felony marijuana possession while under indictment on two felony drug-dealing charges.
Tristin Kane Hollowell was jailed Monday by a Kerr County sheriff's deputy on a warrant issued due to his latest indictment.
The new indictment alleges that Hollowell possessed between 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana on Aug. 28, 2019. Hollowell was indicted in April 2019 on two felony drug possession charges stemming from an Oct. 11, 2018, sting operation: dealing less than 1 gram of THC in a drug-free zone and dealing between 1/4 an ounce and 5 pounds of marijuana in a drug-free zone. Each charge is a felony punishable by as many as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Jail records show Hollowell was released Monday on a $15,000 bond. He had arraignment hearings scheduled on all three charges Monday, according to court records.
