Members of the Hal Peterson Middle School Choir auditioned for the UIL Region Choir, Saturday, Oct. 23, in San Antonio. Those earning spots include, from left, front row, Joe Guajardo, Ethan Gaige, AJ Dequina, Daisy Lovelady, Valentina Aleman, Dylan Melton, Jessiah Garcia, Rogelio Gomez, Samuel Huff and Faith Vasquez. In the back row are Cooper Pruitt, Jaykob Lopez, Abigayle Maloney and Mark Biemer. These students will perform with the Region Choir in a public performance at Marshall High School in San Antonio on Nov. 13.
Hal Peterson Middle School choir had 14 students qualify for the UIL Region Choir Saturday, Oct. 23 in San Antonio. Students who earned a chair in the region choir will participate in a clinic, followed by a public performance Saturday, Nov. 13, at Marshall High School in San Antonio.
