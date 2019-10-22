Plenty of praise for President Donald Trump — especially regarding his foreign policy, border policies and federal judge appointments — as well as condemnation for Democrats and progressives was aired at Monday’s Republican Party luncheon, which featured strong remarks by a prominent right-of-center, Texas professor.
The luncheon, which was at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center and raised hundreds of dollars for the Hill Country Republican Club, began with comments from former Kerrville Mayor Jack Pratt. Pratt offered words of warning to Republicans, referencing Beto O’Rourk’s support for removing the tax exempt status from churches that oppose same-sex marriage.
“They will not stop until Christians can no longer practice their faith,” Pratt told the audience.
Pratt also listed the proposed state constitutional amendments on the ballot next month and offered recommendations on each one.
Retired Lt. Col. Jeffrey F. Addicott then spoke to the audience of about 50 people. Addicott, a resident of Boerne, teaches law at St. Mary’s University and offers free legal representation to military members accused of misconduct.
“We have a national reputation that we’ve never lost a case yet,” said Addicott, who directs the university’s Warrior Defense Project.
At the luncheon, Addicott offered attendees the opportunity to contribute to the project by purchasing books and other items, which were for sale following the luncheon.
Addicott, who teaches national security law and terrorism law at St. Mary’s, praised Trump for tightening America’s southern border and inducing other countries such as Mexico and Ecuador to help prevent people, including terrorists, from using their countries as corridors to the U.S.
“The border was about as secure as a screen door before Trump got into office,” Addicott said.
In response to a question from the audience about whether terrorists are entering through the U.S.-Mexico border, Addicott indicated people linked to jihadist groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and al-Shabab have been known to have a presence in Central America.
“The reason it’s not gotten much attention is there hasn’t been a major attack,” Addicott said.
Addicott said the defeat of ISIS — which he attributed to Trump changing the rules of engagement — decreased the threat of terrorist attacks in the U.S. But he warned that there are radical Islamic threats in all 50 states. He expressed more concern about jihadists embedded in the U.S. population who may be waiting for word from Iran to strike, adding that Shia jihadists “are much more patient” than Sunnis.
Addicott praised Trump’s “America first” foreign policy, such as the recent pullout of U.S. troops from Kurdish areas of the Middle East. Addicott acknowledged Kurdish help in fighting ISIS but said the U.S. must put its own interests first, and if the Kurds want their own nation, they have to fight for it.
“Obama was infatuated with getting rid of Assad,” Addicott said. “Why? ‘He’s a bad guy.’ If that’s your criteria, you’re going to be at war with half the countries on this planet.”
Addicott expressed support for a drawdown or pullout of troops from Afghanistan and said he expects Trump to do that after winning in 2020. He said that although it’s certain the Taliban will take back control of the country, the U.S. should not intervene in Afghanistan again unless there is a clear threat to America. He expressed distaste for defending Afghanistan, where he said the punishment for leaving Islam is death.
“That’s the current government; it’s one of the most corrupt places on the face of the earth,” Addicott said.
Sometimes using religious language, Addicott tackled core ideological differences between people on the left and right sides of the political spectrum. He spoke of a left-wing effort underway to make “nationalist” a bad word, “especially if you’re white.”
“I’m a nationalist who happens to be white,” Addicott said.
The conflict between nationalism and internationalism, centralization and decentralization, is as old as civilization, he indicated, pointing to the Biblical story of the Tower of Babel as an example. He said God favors individual liberty rather than a too-powerful central, temporal authority.
“That’s what our
founders understood when they set up this country,” Addicott said.
Addicott said God favors nationalism and isn’t concerned with eliminating suffering from the world.
“This is the Devil’s world,” Addicott said. “There was evil before you were born, there’s evil now, and there will be evil when you are dead. You cannot change the world. … I encourage people to be good citizens. but don’t delude yourselves that you are going to make a better world.”
According to Addicott, efforts to change the world sometimes make things worse, such as the War on Poverty begun in the 1960s, which he said broke up the nuclear family, “a divine pillar.”
“It’s destroying entire swaths of this country,” Addicott said. “But their intent was good.”
Addicott urged Republicans and others right-of-center to not be afraid of expressing their political beliefs, even if it means being called bad names by progressives or risking damage to their vehicles for having pro-Trump or right-wing stickers.
“I’m called everything,” Addicott said. “Racist, everything ... their bark is worse than their bite.”
He repeated the maxim, “All that’s needed for evil to flourish is for good people to do nothing.”
“Nothing is no longer an option,” Addicott said. “There is a lot of dead weight in this country today ... people who will not fight for this country under any circumstances.”
Addicott said Republicans must mobilize at least 4 percent more votes than their opposition, because “(Democrats) will cheat up to 3 percent.”
“I look forward to the next four years, but it won’t happen unless we energize ourselves and go out, because the media is totally in the camp for the other side,” Addicott said.
These people are both screwed up in their heads and downright dangerous. Their baseless assault on anyone who thinks differently than they do is scary.
