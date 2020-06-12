Defendants accused of possessing child pornography have hearings and trial dates set, and one man was recently sentenced to prison.
In one recently disposed case, Mark Randall Holcomb, of Kerrville, received sentences totaling 12 years in prison on four child porn possession charges and one count of failing to register as a sex offender. He’d had to register as a sex offender, because he'd previously been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Holcomb violated sex offender conditions by failing to report a Tumblr social media account. He had been accused of also failing to register a social media account on a porn website, but that charge was dismissed, pursuant to a plea agreement between the office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe and court-appointed attorney Leland McRae.
Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr., 198th district judge, sentenced Holcomb on May 4, records show, and gave the man 278 days of jail credit for time spent incarcerated while awaiting trial.
Holcomb was in the Kerr County jail as of June 11 and may remain there for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreaks in the state prison system. Therefore, costs associated with his incarceration are being borne by Kerr County, rather than the state. Normally, the state would reimburse the county for such costs incurred after 45 days, but these reimbursements have been suspended, the sheriff said recently.
KEITH ALAN HARMON
Another defendant facing child porn accusations has a status hearing set for June 18 before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III. Keith Alan Harmon, originally arrested in Kerr County in 2018, faces more than 250 counts of child porn possession, each of which is a third degree felony.
Harmon also is accused of failing to abide by sex offender registration requirements. An indictment filed last year accuses him of failing to report a Jeep that he owned or operated. He was required to report it to the Kerrville Police Department, the indictment states.
Harmon must register as a sex offender because he pleaded guilty to sexual assault in 2001. He was put on probation and wasn’t convicted of the offense, however.
In another pending case, Nathanael Lee Schoen has a jury trial set for Aug. 24 before Pattillo. Schoen faces two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and 34 counts of possession of child porn.
