It was  Bill Blackburn’s day at The Arcadia Live theater Tuesday evening. Friends and colleagues gathered to give him a fond and sometimes tearful send-off, as Blackburn stepped down from his four-year stint as the 59th mayor of Kerrville.

Council and community members, present and past, and a multitude of city staff members, gathered in the historic building to celebrate Blackburn and his contributions from his mayoral seat on City Council. The air was festive, and the crowd milled about talking about “Mayor Bill.” Blackburn circulated the room many times, greeting everyone with his signature smile, and had humorous words for many.

