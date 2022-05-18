Bio Box

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the 59th mayor of Kerrville. To those who are being sworn in tonight, blessings on you, and I believe you will do a great job, because you have the smarts and the hearts for all the people who make up this great community. And remember, you are being sworn in, but when you are sworn at, stay sweet.”

— BILL BLACKBURN, 59th mayor of Kerrville upon his retirement