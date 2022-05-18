Bill Blackburn, center, unveils a bench representative of the bench that was placed in his honor on a new section of the River Trail near Schreiner University, and in front of the Glen Rest Cemetery, where Blackburn’s grandson is buried. Next to Blackburn is Judy Eychner and Roman Garcia is in the background.
Bill Blackburn, left, listens to Judy Eychner as she describes some of the gifts he received from friends and associates on Tuesday at the historic Arcadia Live theater. Roman Garcia, council member, looks on from the background.
Bill Blackburn was the recipient of many gifts on his final day as mayor of Kerrville, including an electrical photo of city hall. Councilman Roman Garcia and councilwoman Brenda Hughes look on as he examines his gifts.
Kerrville’s Streets Department made up a mock street sign for Bill Blackburn, left, reflecting his dedication to Kerrville Kindness during his time as the 59th mayor of Kerrville. Presenting the sign during Tuesday’s reception for Blackburn is City Manager E.A. Hoppe.
It was Bill Blackburn’s day at The Arcadia Live theater Tuesday evening. Friends and colleagues gathered to give him a fond and sometimes tearful send-off, as Blackburn stepped down from his four-year stint as the 59th mayor of Kerrville.
Council and community members, present and past, and a multitude of city staff members, gathered in the historic building to celebrate Blackburn and his contributions from his mayoral seat on City Council. The air was festive, and the crowd milled about talking about “Mayor Bill.” Blackburn circulated the room many times, greeting everyone with his signature smile, and had humorous words for many.
