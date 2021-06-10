 

The Kerrville City Council handled several agreements during the Tuesday evening, June 8th meeting. Most were approved without a reading of the amendments themselves. High Five Events, LLC received permission to use Hotel Occupancy Taxes for the Kerrville Triathlon, and the same HOT agreement was approved for Fourth on the River, Inc. The council also approved a license agreement for Fourth on the River, Inc. for the July 4 event.

