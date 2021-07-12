A grand jury issued an indictment following allegations a 36-year-old Kerrville resident pointed a gun at another man in the presence of the latter’s wife and 6-year-old son.
Buddy Joe Nelson, who was arrested last month after the May 23 incident, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He’s free on bond and due to be arraigned Aug. 2, according to county records.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
