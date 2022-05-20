A 25-year-old San Antonio man received two, concurrent 20-year prison sentences on Wednesday for dealing methamphetamine and cocaine near Antler Stadium last summer.
John David Hernandez pleaded guilty to the two felony charges — dealing 4-200 grams of each drug — on Dec. 16, 2021, and was sentenced Wednesday by 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III.
