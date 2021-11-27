Residents arrested on felony accusations this week included:
Hayden Andrew Rue, of Dallas, jailed Nov. 23, on suspicion of violating probation on two charges of sexual assault of a child. He has a Dec. 13 hearing to determine whether he should be convicted and sentenced to prison.
Christopher Wayne Phillips, of Garland, possessing less than 1 gram of a schedule 1 or 1-B drug, and he had a warrant out of Tarrant County on a vehicle burglary charge.
Erica Renee Menchaca, of Victoria, accused of failing to appear in court on a charge of third degree felony assault.
