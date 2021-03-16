The Kerrville Police Department recently accused a 27-year-old Kerrville man of sexually assaulting a child.
County records indicate Osbaldo Torres Cardona was jailed March 8 and released the following day on a $50,000 bond, having been accused of sexually assaulting someone younger than 17 on or about March 8. The arrest warrant was signed by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace J.R. Hoyne, according to the records.
